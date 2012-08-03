Art with Engagement

Who will design the signposts on the road to a sustainable future? Whether it’s local food, recycling, reduced packaging or energy-efficient design, demand for anything thought “earth-friendly” is at an all-time high, at a time when politicians are calling for more resource development. If there are more creative answers, where are they coming from?



Download Audio

HOST: Steve Heimel

GUESTS:





Karin Franzen, curator, “The Art of Fire” exhibition of the “In a Time of Change” program of the University of Alaska Fairbanks Bonanza Creek Experimental Forest

curator, “The Art of Fire” exhibition of the “In a Time of Change” program of the University of Alaska Fairbanks Bonanza Creek Experimental Forest Callers Statewide

PARTICIPATE:





Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

Send e-mail to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, August 7, 2012 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.

TALK OF ALASKA ARCHIVE