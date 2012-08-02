Anchorage Community Theatre’s 2012-2013 Season
What do singing nuns, convict angels, marauding zombies, long-lost sisters and a trout named Walter have in common? Listen to Stage Talk as Bill Cotton, Executive Director of Anchorage Community Theatre, and Director Don Gomes give a preview of ACT’s 2012-2013 season.
HOSTS:
- Jean Paal, theater critic
- Steve Hunt, theater critic, actor, teacher
GUESTS:
- Bill Cotton, Executive Director, Anchorage Community Theatre
- Don Gomes, director, board member, Anchorage Community Theatre
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, August 3, 2012 at 2:45 p.m.
