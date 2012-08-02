Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Anchorage Community Theatre’s 2012-2013 Season

Alaska Public Media | By Steven Hunt
Published August 2, 2012 at 5:00 PM AKDT

What do singing nuns, convict angels, marauding zombies, long-lost sisters and a trout named Walter have in common? Listen to Stage Talk as Bill Cotton, Executive Director of Anchorage Community Theatre, and Director Don Gomes give a preview of ACT’s 2012-2013 season.

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, August 3, 2012 at 2:45 p.m.

