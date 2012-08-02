Anchorage Community Theatre’s 2012-2013 Season

What do singing nuns, convict angels, marauding zombies, long-lost sisters and a trout named Walter have in common? Listen to Stage Talk as Bill Cotton, Executive Director of Anchorage Community Theatre, and Director Don Gomes give a preview of ACT’s 2012-2013 season.

Jean Paal, theater critic

theater critic Steve Hunt, theater critic, actor, teacher

Bill Cotton, Executive Director, Anchorage Community Theatre

Don Gomes, director, board member, Anchorage Community Theatre

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, August 3, 2012 at 2:45 p.m.

