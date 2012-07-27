A Conversation with Renaissance Theatre Artist Ed Bourgeois

Producer, director, actor, playwright, former artistic director at the Anchorage Opera, Elvis impersonator back in his Mr. Whitekeys days and the public face of Art Matters, Ed Bourgeois joins us this month for Alaska Radio Reader Rambler. Ed is currently directing and appearing at Cyrano's for the National Premiere of Gold Rush Girls inspired by Lael Morgans Classic Alaskan book Gold Rush Girls.



HOSTS:Sandy Harper & Dick Reichman

GUEST: Ed Bourgeois, director and actor, Gold Rush Girls at Cyrano's Theatre Company

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: July 27, 2012 at 1:00 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Alaska Radio Reader Rambler updates automatically bye-mail, RSS or podcast

ALASKA RADIO READER RAMBLER ARCHIVE

Download