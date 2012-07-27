A Conversation with Renaissance Theatre Artist Ed Bourgeois
Producer, director, actor, playwright, former artistic director at the Anchorage Opera, Elvis impersonator back in his Mr. Whitekeys days and the public face of Art Matters, Ed Bourgeois joins us this month for Alaska Radio Reader Rambler. Ed is currently directing and appearing at Cyrano's for the National Premiere of Gold Rush Girls inspired by Lael Morgans Classic Alaskan book Gold Rush Girls.
- Talk of Alaska: Gold Rush Girls (13 July 2012)
- Stage Talk: Gold Rush Girls (27 July 2012)
HOSTS:Sandy Harper & Dick Reichman
GUEST: Ed Bourgeois, director and actor, Gold Rush Girls at Cyrano's Theatre Company
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: July 27, 2012 at 1:00 p.m.
