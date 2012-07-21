While popular visitor destinations such as Honolulu are highlighted, much of this captivating hour features areas that can be accessed only by helicopter—or the extremely adventurous hiker. The itinerary includes unspoiled rain forests, majestic valleys, otherworldly volcanic landscapes, spectacular sea cliffs, and idyllic beaches where turquoise waters meet pristine white sands. "OVER Hawai‘i" also ventures under, diving into Hawai‘i’s waters to visit coral reefs teeming with sea life.





TV: Saturday, 7/21 at 9 pm