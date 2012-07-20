Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
NPR: Wait, Wait -- Don't Tell Me's Carl Kasell in the APRN studios during Talk of Alaska. Photo by Josh Edge, APRN - Anchorage
Behind the microphone that brings you radio news is the person who does the talking.  What would they talk about if it wasn’t the news? Your chance to find out is coming up, as Carl Kasell and Steve Heimel appear together on the next Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Steve Heimel

GUESTS:


  • Carl Kasell, NPR announcer, “Wait, Wait, Don’t Tell Me”

  • Callers Statewide

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, July 24, 2012 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

