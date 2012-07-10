On Story: Alec Berg and Paul Feig

Austin Film Festival’s ON STORY is a half-hour series that gives a behind the scenes look at the creative process of the country’s most beloved movies and TV shows. The show is a mash-up of footage of screenwriter and filmmakers discussing their craft and films. Each episode is thematically paired with one or two short films, with an introduction from the film’s writer or director.

This week Curb Your Enthusiasm and Seinfeld writer/producer Alec Berg and BRIDESMAIDS director and Freaks and Geeks creator Paul Feig pull back the curtain to show how they create comedy that resonates with us all. Followed by the hilarious short film SPIT by writer/director Benjamin Hayes. Paul will never have his first kiss until he overcomes his fear of saliva.