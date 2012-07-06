Prostate Cancer Screening & Treatment

Monday on Line One, Anchorage urologist Dr. Bill Clark and medical reporter, Laura Newman of Patient POV join host Dr. Woodard to discuss the latest recommendations for screening and treatment of prostate cancer from the U.S.Preventative Services Task Force. Join the conversation 2:00 - 3:00 pm on KSKA.

HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard

Laura Newman, Patient POV, New York-based medical reporter, writer, and editor, specializing in clinical

medicine, new drugs and diagnostics, and health policy

Dr. Bill Clark, Anchorage urologist, Alaska Urological Institute

LIVE BROADCAST: Mon, July 9, 2012 at 2:00 p.m. AKST

REPEAT BROADCAST: Mon, July 9, 2012 at 7:00 p.m. AKST

