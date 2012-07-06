Prostate Cancer Screening & Treatment
Monday on Line One, Anchorage urologist Dr. Bill Clark and medical reporter, Laura Newman of Patient POV join host Dr. Woodard to discuss the latest recommendations for screening and treatment of prostate cancer from the U.S.Preventative Services Task Force. Join the conversation 2:00 - 3:00 pm on KSKA.
LINKS:
- Patient POV (Laura Newman's blog)
- Patient POV: Top 10 Reasons Why Warren Buffett’s Decision to Treat Prostate Cancer Bugs Me
- Patient POV: Terminology Matters: Let’s Not Call It “Prostate Cancer”
- Patient POV: How One Man Faced A Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
- Inside Higher Ed: Academic Freedom Committee at UC Davis Blames Administrators
- Urology.about.com
- Alaska Urological Institute
- U.S.Preventative Services Task Force
VIDEOS:
- Dr. Leonard Gomella Discusses the Challenges of PSA Screening
- Dr. Ronald Davis, associate professor of urology, discusses the pros and cons of being screened
- Dr. H. Gilbert Welch and the PSA Test
HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard
GUEST:
Laura Newman, Patient POV, New York-based medical reporter, writer, and editor, specializing in clinical
medicine, new drugs and diagnostics, and health policy
- Dr. Bill Clark, Anchorage urologist, Alaska Urological Institute
LIVE BROADCAST: Mon, July 9, 2012 at 2:00 p.m. AKST
REPEAT BROADCAST: Mon, July 9, 2012 at 7:00 p.m. AKST
