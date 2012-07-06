Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Prostate Cancer Screening & Treatment

Alaska Public Media | By Dr. Thad Woodard
Published July 6, 2012 at 3:00 PM AKDT

Monday on Line One, Anchorage urologist Dr. Bill Clark and medical reporter, Laura Newman of Patient POV join host Dr. Woodard to discuss the latest recommendations for screening and treatment of prostate cancer from the U.S.Preventative Services Task Force. Join the conversation 2:00 - 3:00 pm on KSKA.

LINKS:

VIDEOS:

PARTICIPATE:


  • Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast

  • Send e-mail to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

  • Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard

GUEST:

LIVE BROADCAST: Mon, July 9, 2012 at 2:00 p.m. AKST

REPEAT BROADCAST: Mon, July 9, 2012 at 7:00 p.m. AKST

SUBSCRIBE:


  • Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.

DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

LINE ONE: YOUR HEALTH CONNECTION ARCHIVE

Download
News
Dr. Thad Woodard
lineone (at) alaskapublic (dot) org | About Dr. Woodard
See stories by Dr. Thad Woodard