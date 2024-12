Hosted by NHK's senior commentator Aiko Doden, ASIAN VOICES investigates global and regional issues with Asia’s top academics, economists and politicians. The weekly series explores global issues from the Asian perspective and transmits the voices of Asia to the world.





TV: Friday, 7/06 at 11 pm

TV: Friday, 7/13 at 11 pm

TV: Friday, 7/21 at 11 pm

TV: Friday, 7/28 at 11 pm