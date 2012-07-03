On Story: The Lab

Austin Film Festival’s ON STORY is a half-hour series that gives a behind the scenes look at the creative process of the country’s most beloved movies and TV shows. The show is a mash-up of footage of screenwriter and filmmakers discussing their craft and films. Each episode is thematically paired with one or two short films, with an introduction from the film’s writer or director.

This week Academy Award-winning director Sydney Pollack (OUT OF AFRICA, TOOTSIE, THE WAY WE WERE) and NYPD Blue and Deadwood creator David Milch discuss the inspiration behind creating classic film and television characters. Followed by the suspenseful short film THE LAB by writer/director Ryan Scheer, about two young boys whose summer afternoon in the woods goes horribly awry.

