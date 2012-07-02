Inner Compass

The fifth season of the interview series exploring how people make their decisions about an ethical, religious, or social justice issue. Guests include authors, activists, religious leaders, and other engaging thinkers from around the world. Without asking beforehand about guests' religious background, the two alternating hosts openly explore the values and motivations of their guests' life work. Episodes cover areas such as Arab Spring, Christianity, working environments, social media, activism, organic farming, heaven, hip hop, and education strategies.

This week, according to anthropologist Sherry Turkle, people are growing more receptive to robots taking the place of some human relationships as we become more accustomed to our narrowing human interactions.

