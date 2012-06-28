Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Margaret Flowers, Protesting for Change

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published June 28, 2012 at 2:46 PM AKDT

Last week Line One featured Dr. Ted Epperly and his study of our health care crisis and suggestions for change. This week our guest is Dr. Margaret Flowers of Physicians for National Health Care Program which believes what we need is a universal, comprehensive single-payer national health insurance. Margaret Flowers is a Maryland pediatrician with experience as a hospitalist at a rural hospital and in private practice.

HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard

GUEST:

LIVE BROADCAST: Mon, July 2, 2012 at 2:00 p.m.

REPEAT BROADCAST: Mon, July 2, 2012 at 7:00 p.m.

