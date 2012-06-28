Margaret Flowers, Protesting for Change
Last week Line One featured Dr. Ted Epperly and his study of our health care crisis and suggestions for change. This week our guest is Dr. Margaret Flowers of Physicians for National Health Care Program which believes what we need is a universal, comprehensive single-payer national health insurance. Margaret Flowers is a Maryland pediatrician with experience as a hospitalist at a rural hospital and in private practice.
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast
- Send e-mail to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard
GUEST:
- Dr. Ted Epperly, family physician; co-chair, Center on Accountable Care of the Patient Centered Primary Care Collaborative (PCPCC); Past President (2008-2009) and Past Board Chair (2009-2010), American Academy of Family Physicians
LIVE BROADCAST: Mon, July 2, 2012 at 2:00 p.m.
REPEAT BROADCAST: Mon, July 2, 2012 at 7:00 p.m.
SUBSCRIBE:
- Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.
DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- Science Based Medicine
- Quackwatch
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Super Smart Health
- MedlinePlus
LINE ONE: YOUR HEALTH CONNECTION ARCHIVE