Healing America's Broken Healthcare System

Monday on Line One Dr. Ted Epperly joins host Dr. Woodard to his discuss his book Fractured: America's Broken Healthcare System and What We Must Do to Heal It. Dr. Epperly is a family physician in Boise, Idaho where he sees patients, teaches family medicine residents, and directs the Family Medicine Residency of Idaho.



HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard

Dr. Ted Epperly, family physician; co-chair, Center on Accountable Care of the Patient Centered Primary Care Collaborative (PCPCC); Past President (2008-2009) and Past Board Chair (2009-2010), American Academy of Family Physicians

LIVE BROADCAST: Mon, June 25, 2012 at 2:00 p.m.

REPEAT BROADCAST: Mon, June 25, 2012 at 7:00 p.m.

