Healing America's Broken Healthcare System

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published June 22, 2012 at 3:41 PM AKDT

Monday on Line One Dr. Ted Epperly joins host Dr. Woodard to his discuss his book Fractured: America's Broken Healthcare System and What We Must Do to Heal It. Dr. Epperly is a family physician in Boise, Idaho where he sees patients, teaches family medicine residents, and directs the Family Medicine Residency of Idaho.

HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard

GUEST:

LIVE BROADCAST: Mon, June 25, 2012 at 2:00 p.m.

REPEAT BROADCAST: Mon, June 25, 2012 at 7:00 p.m.

