Menopause
Is it hot in here? Or is it just me? 75 percent of women experience hot flashes during menopause. Monday on Line One, we'll address the facts and myths surrounding menopause with Dr. Tina Tomsen and Dr Ursula Balthazar of the Anchorage Women’s Clinic. Call-in with your questions at 2:00 pm.
HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard
GUEST:
- Dr. Tina Tomsen, Anchorage Women’s Clinic
- Dr.Ursula Balthazar, Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility, Anchorage Women’s Clinic
LIVE BROADCAST: Mon, June 11, 2012 at 2:00 p.m.
REPEAT BROADCAST: Mon, June 11, 2012 at 7:00 p.m.
