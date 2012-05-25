Federal Issues

A military move that would have drained jobs from Fairbanks has been put off for a year. After 25-five years the U.S. Senate is finally moving to ratify the Law of the Sea Treaty. There are plenty of federal questions coming up, and Alaska Senator Mark Begich will be on the radio to field them on the next Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Steve Heimel

Senator Mark Begich

Callers Statewide

Tuesday, May 29, 2012 at 10:00 a.m.

