The search goes on for the cause of maladies that are causing Alaska’s marine mammals to lose hair. In the case of seals, this can be fatal. Declaring an Unusual Mortality Event brought more resources to bear on this problem, but the mystery remains. Alaskans will be talking about what they are seeing during this spring’s seal harvest, on the next Talk of Alaska.
- U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
- U.S. Geological Service
- Alaska Sea Grant Marine Advisory Program
- NOAA Report on the "Unusual Mortality Event"
- Diseased Ice Seals Information
- Walrus Disease Investigation
Contact infomation for reporting sick seals below:
BERING STRAIT
- Marine Advisory Program (Nome): 443-2397 / 1-800-478-2202
- Eskimo Walrus Commission (Nome): 1-877-277-4392
Y-K DELTA
- Marine Advisory Program (Bethel): 543-4560
NORTH SLOPE:
- North Slope Borough Dept. of Wildlife Management (Barrow): 852-0350
SE ALASKA (and Statewide):
- NMFS Marine Mammal Stranding hotline: (Juneau): 1-877-925-7773
