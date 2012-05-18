The search goes on for the cause of maladies that are causing Alaska’s marine mammals to lose hair. In the case of seals, this can be fatal. Declaring an Unusual Mortality Event brought more resources to bear on this problem, but the mystery remains. Alaskans will be talking about what they are seeing during this spring’s seal harvest, on the next Talk of Alaska.



Contact infomation for reporting sick seals below:

BERING STRAIT

Marine Advisory Program (Nome): 443-2397 / 1-800-478-2202

Eskimo Walrus Commission (Nome): 1-877-277-4392

Y-K DELTA

Marine Advisory Program (Bethel): 543-4560

NORTH SLOPE:

North Slope Borough Dept. of Wildlife Management (Barrow): 852-0350

SE ALASKA (and Statewide):

NMFS Marine Mammal Stranding hotline: (Juneau): 1-877-925-7773

HOST: Steve Heimel

GUESTS:



