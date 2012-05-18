Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Unusual Mortality Event

Alaska Public Media | By Steve Heimel
Published May 18, 2012 at 3:50 PM AKDT
Ringed seal with sores on skin. Photo by North Slope Borough Department of Wildlife Management.
The search goes on for the cause of maladies that are causing Alaska’s marine mammals to lose hair.  In the case of seals, this can be fatal. Declaring an Unusual Mortality Event brought more resources to bear on this problem, but the mystery remains.  Alaskans will be talking about what they are seeing during this spring’s seal harvest,  on the next Talk of Alaska.

Contact infomation for reporting sick seals below:

BERING STRAIT

  • Marine Advisory Program (Nome): 443-2397 / 1-800-478-2202
  • Eskimo Walrus Commission (Nome): 1-877-277-4392

Y-K DELTA

  • Marine Advisory Program (Bethel): 543-4560

NORTH SLOPE:

  • North Slope Borough Dept. of Wildlife Management (Barrow): 852-0350

SE ALASKA (and Statewide):

HOST: Steve Heimel

  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

  • Send e-mail to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

  • Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, May 22, 2012 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

