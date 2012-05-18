Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
20th Annual Last Frontier Theatre Conference

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published May 18, 2012 at 3:00 PM AKDT

The Last Frontier Theatre Conference, one of the premier playwriting conferences in the country held each summer in Valdez, Alaska celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. Dawson Moore, the conference coordinator, talks about the history of the conference and what's coming up in this year's offering this week on Stage Talk.

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, May 18, 2012 at 2:45 p.m.

