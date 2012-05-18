20th Annual Last Frontier Theatre Conference

The Last Frontier Theatre Conference, one of the premier playwriting conferences in the country held each summer in Valdez, Alaska celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. Dawson Moore, the conference coordinator, talks about the history of the conference and what's coming up in this year's offering this week on Stage Talk.

HOSTS:





Jean Paal, theater critic

theater critic Steve Hunt, theater critic, actor, teacher

GUESTS:





Dawson Moore, coordinator, Last Frontier Theatre Conference

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, May 18, 2012 at 2:45 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via e-mail, RSS or podcasts

STAGE TALK ARCHIVE

Download