Dogs That Take Their Jobs Seriously
Service dogs make a difference in the lives of the disabled by providing companionship and assistance. They can play an important role as guide dogs for the blind, and there are many other types of dogs that medically assist their handlers with epilepsy, diabetes, autism, post-traumatic stress disorder, and anxiety disorder. K-9s, a special kind of service dog, offer specialized eyes and ears to police officers in crime detection, prevention and investigation. On the next Hometown Alaska, we'll listen to your stories and answer your questions about the incredible work service dogs, trainers and owners are doing in Alaska.
- Alaska Assistance Dogs
- 4 Paws for Logan
- Logan's New Life Revisited
- Dollars for Dogs
- Pet Partners
- Assistance Dog International
- State of Alaska DOT & PF: Anchorage Airport Police Handlers and Dogs Receive Commendation
- Midnight Sun Service Dogs
HOST: Shelly Wade
GUESTS:
- Carolyn Stone, Trainer, Alaska Assistance Dogs
- Donna Erickson, Mother to Logan Erickson, Service Dog Owner
- Mark Haywood, K-9 Unit - Officer, Anchorage Police Department
LIVE broadcast: Wednesday, May, 16, 2012. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, May, 16, 2012. 7:00 – 8:00 pm (Alaska time)
