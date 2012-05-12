Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Dogs That Take Their Jobs Seriously

Alaska Public Media | By Shelly Wade
Published May 11, 2012 at 8:15 PM AKDT

Service dogs make a difference in the lives of the disabled by providing companionship and assistance. They can play an important role as guide dogs for the blind, and there are many other types of dogs that medically assist their handlers with epilepsy, diabetes, autism, post-traumatic stress disorder, and anxiety disorder. K-9s, a special kind of service dog, offer specialized eyes and ears to police officers in crime detection, prevention and investigation. On the next Hometown Alaska, we'll listen to your stories and answer your questions about the incredible work service dogs, trainers and owners are doing in Alaska.

PARTICIPATE:


  • Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)

  • Send e-mail to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

  • Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

HOST: Shelly Wade

GUESTS:


  • Carolyn Stone, Trainer, Alaska Assistance Dogs

  • Donna Erickson, Mother to Logan Erickson, Service Dog Owner

  • Mark Haywood, K-9 Unit - Officer, Anchorage Police Department

LIVE broadcast: Wednesday, May, 16, 2012. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, May, 16, 2012. 7:00 – 8:00 pm (Alaska time)

HOMETOWN ALASKA ARCHIVE

Shelly Wade
