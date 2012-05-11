Bike To Work Week

People-powered transportation gets more popular every year. As Alaska’s city dwellers take to two wheels for Bicycle to Work Week, Talk of Alaska will hear their progress reports. Right now, as federal fuel tax funds are shrinking because people are driving fewer miles, we’ll talk about how much of that money should be used for pedestrians and bicyclists, on the next Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Steve Heimel

Darren Flusche, Policy Analyst, League of American Bicyclists

Policy Analyst, League of American Bicyclists Brighid O’Keane, Program Manager for the Advocacy Advance effort, Alliance for Biking and Walking

Program Manager for the Advocacy Advance effort, Alliance for Biking and Walking Callers Statewide

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

Send e-mail to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, May 15, 2012 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

