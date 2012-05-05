Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Exxon Mobil

Alaska Public Media | By Steve Heimel
Published May 4, 2012 at 8:41 PM AKDT

In 2008, Exxon-Mobil earned a record $45.2 billion in profits.  Three years later its credit rating was higher than that of the United States government.  A new book about the corporation is entitled “Private Empire.” You have a chance to talk with its author, Steve Coll, on the next Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Steve Heimel

GUESTS:


  • Steve Coll, author of “Private Empire: Exxon Mobil and American Power”

  • Callers Statewide

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, May 8, 2012 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

