Kachemack Bay Writers Conference 2012

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published April 27, 2012 at 11:11 AM AKDT
Carol Schwartz, organizer, Kachemak Bay Writers Conference
Alaska Radio Reader Rambler should be called Alaska Radio Writers Rambler this month as we talk about the premier Kachemack Bay Writers Conference in Homer with Former Alaska State Writer Laureate Nancy Lord and conference organizer Carol Swartz. If you are a writer or ever wanted to be a writer, there is no where else to be in June. The keynote guest of honor is National Book Award Winner, author of the classic Arctic Dreams, Barry Lopez. Learn more about Barry Lopez and and the exciting line up that awaits you.

HOST:Sandy Harper & Dick Reichman

GUESTS:

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: April 30, 2012 at 1:00 p.m.

ALASKA RADIO READER RAMBLER ARCHIVE

Kristin Spack
