THE CULTURAL EDUCATION DEBATE

Place-based education means learning about the student's immediate environment and cultural history and heritage, too. Some educators believe this is an essential part to a student's overall education, while others think that teaching culture doesn't matter to succeeding in college and beyond. This time on KTD educators Dr. Paul Ongtooguk and Lynda Prince, join host Shana Sheehy in the studio to talk about the philosophy behind the movement and explain its origins. And we'll hear from Dr. Ben Chavis, a School Choice supporter who is critical of the idea that schools should teach culture.

PLUS, hear a special report on how educators are incorporating Alaska Native traditions and language in to their classrooms and curricula - we take you to Kotzebue and Barrow to learn more.



