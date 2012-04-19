Sherlock Holmes: The Final Adventure

This week on Stage Talk, actors Rob Lecrone and Todd Sherwood talk about Anchorage Community Theatre's production of Steven Dietz's modern adaptation of the classic play originally penned by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and William Gillette in 1899. Will Sherlock finally meet his Waterloo? Winner of the 2007 Edgar Award for Best Mystery Play, Sherlock Holmes opens Friday, April 27 at ACT.

Jean Paal, theater critic

theater critic Steve Hunt, theater critic

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, April 20, 2012 at 2:45 p.m.

