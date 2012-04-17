Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Anchorage During The Pipeline Boom And After

Alaska Public Media | By Steve Heimel
Published April 16, 2012 at 8:16 PM AKDT
Talk of Alaska Host Steve Heimel

Old timers like to say that Alaska was never the same after the pipeline boom.   But a boom town is a great place to run a newspaper.  We'll be talking with Howard Weaver about his new book that brings it all back.

Download Audio

HOST: Steve Heimel

GUESTS:


  • Howard Weaver

PARTICIPATE:


  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

  • Send e-mail to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

  • Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, April 17, 2012 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.

TALK OF ALASKA ARCHIVE
News
Steve Heimel
sheimel (at) alaskapublic (dot) org  |  907.550.8454 | About Steve
See stories by Steve Heimel