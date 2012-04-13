The Final Exit Network holds that mentally competent adults have a basic human right to end their lives under certain conditions. We will discuss this idea with the former medical director Dr. Larry Egbert on Line One: Your Health Connection.



HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard

GUEST: Larry Egbert, MD, anesthesiologist and former medical director Final Exit Network

LIVE BROADCAST: Mon, April 16, 2012 at 2:00 p.m.

REPEAT BROADCAST: Mon, April 19, 2012 at 7:00 p.m.

