The Final Exit Network

Alaska Public Media | By Dr. Thad Woodard
Published April 13, 2012 at 7:26 PM AKDT

The Final Exit Network holds that mentally competent adults have a basic human right to end their lives under certain conditions. We will discuss this idea with the former medical director Dr. Larry Egbert on Line One: Your Health Connection.

  • Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast

  • Send e-mail to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

  • Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard

GUEST: Larry Egbert, MD, anesthesiologist and former medical director Final Exit Network

LIVE BROADCAST: Mon, April 16, 2012 at 2:00 p.m.

REPEAT BROADCAST: Mon, April 19, 2012 at 7:00 p.m.

