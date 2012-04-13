ALL ABOUT AUTISM

Autism is being diagnosed with more and more frequency; recent reports say 1 in 88 kids in the United States have it. So next week on Kids These Days! we're talking about autism spectrum disorders with Teresa Hirst, ANP and Kris Green, Autism and Services Manager for the State of Alaska. We’ll learn about screening, supports and resources for Alaska families with loved ones on the autism spectrum.

PLUS, a classroom of kindergarteners in Haines tell us about their classmate who has autism; we'll learn about effective therapies that use the healing power of animals; we'll find out why the rates of diagnosis are on the rapid rise and what's new for autism when the DSM-5 is released in 2013.



Detailed links, excerpts and resources from this show can be found on KidsTheseDays.org.

