This week on Stage Talk, actors Keith McCoy and Lizan Mitchell talk about the ground breaking play, A Raisin in the Sun by Lorraine Hansbury as produced by Perseverance Theatre at the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts.



HOSTS:





Jean Paal, theater critic

theater critic Steve Hunt, theater critic

GUEST:





Keith McCoy, actor , A Raisin in the Sun, Perseverance Theatre

actor A Raisin in the Sun, Perseverance Theatre Lizan Mitchell, actress, actor, A Raisin in the Sun, Perseverance Theatre

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, April 13, 2012 at 2:45 p.m.

