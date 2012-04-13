Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
A Raisin in the Sun

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published April 13, 2012 at 6:16 PM AKDT

This week on Stage Talk, actors Keith McCoy and Lizan Mitchell talk about the ground breaking play, A Raisin in the Sun by Lorraine Hansbury as produced by Perseverance Theatre at the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts.

HOSTS:


  • Jean Paal, theater critic

  • Steve Hunt, theater critic

GUEST:

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, April 13, 2012 at 2:45 p.m.

