A Raisin in the Sun
This week on Stage Talk, actors Keith McCoy and Lizan Mitchell talk about the ground breaking play, A Raisin in the Sun by Lorraine Hansbury as produced by Perseverance Theatre at the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts.
- Juneau Empire: The Many Pleasures of 'A Raisin in the Sun' (15 march 2012)
HOSTS:
- Jean Paal, theater critic
- Steve Hunt, theater critic
GUEST:
- Keith McCoy, actor, A Raisin in the Sun, Perseverance Theatre
- Lizan Mitchell, actress, actor, A Raisin in the Sun, Perseverance Theatre
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, April 13, 2012 at 2:45 p.m.
