Senate Sees Capital Budget

The senate is ready to take the next step toward finishing this year’s legislative session – they have put a capital projects budget into play.

The Finance Committee Saturday night made public its choice of construction and maintenance projects and one-time expenses it wants to see.

Committee Co-Chair Bert Stedman said the bill -- which is on the calendar to be put before the entire Senate this morning – is the result of sixteen hearings and public comments from nearly two hundred people. He said he has already worked through the overall spending levels with the governor and the House.

The bill spends $2.6-Billion in projects put on the list by the governor and individual lawmakers. It also includes about $100-million in expenses added by the Parnell administration since the governor made his public presentation of the budget in December.