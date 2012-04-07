Spring Break up

Are your eaves drip-drip-dripping, slowly unloading the watery burden of one of our snowiest winters on record? How about your basement -- getting dampish? And about those potholes, landed in one lately?

Get ready, Alaskans. The next few weeks will unfold in a soggy, gritty, sloppy transition from winter’s humongous snow mounds to spring’s final meltdown. At about 4 p.m. Saturday, as reported by the Anchorage Daily News, this town rightfully earned its snowy big head, with an official tally of 133.6 inches. Average annual snowfall for the city is about half that.

As April temperatures remain cool in Interior Alaska, the chances of a sudden warm-up grow, vastly increasing the potential for big river flooding and “ballistic ice” that can scour a village and eat houses.

But will Campbell and Chester Creeks jump their banks? Will our water table meet us in the backyard? Can our storm drains handle this mess?

Our guests have solid advice for the break-up blues. So bring your questions and join host Kathleen McCoy on the next Hometown Alaska.

LINKS



PARTICIPATE:





Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)

(Anchorage) or (statewide) during the broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm) Send e-mail to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

HOST: Kathleen McCoy

GUESTS:



LIVE broadcast: Wednesday, April 11, 2012. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, April 11, 2012. 7:00 – 8:00 pm (Alaska time)

SUBSCRIBE: Get Hometown, Alaska updates automatically— via e-mail, RSS or podcasts

HOMETOWN ALASKA ARCHIVE

Download