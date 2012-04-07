Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Spring Break up

Alaska Public Media
Published April 6, 2012 at 10:49 PM AKDT
The Ice Dam Melt-eth: Will this spring be the mother of all Break ups?

Are your eaves drip-drip-dripping, slowly unloading the watery burden of one of our snowiest winters on record? How about your basement -- getting dampish? And about those potholes, landed in one lately?

Get ready, Alaskans. The next few weeks will unfold in a soggy, gritty, sloppy transition from winter’s humongous snow mounds to spring’s final meltdown. At about 4 p.m. Saturday, as reported by the Anchorage Daily News, this town rightfully earned its snowy big head, with an official tally of 133.6 inches. Average annual snowfall for the city is about half that.

As April temperatures remain cool in Interior Alaska, the chances of a sudden warm-up grow, vastly increasing the potential for big river flooding and “ballistic ice” that can scour a village and eat houses.

But will Campbell and Chester Creeks jump their banks? Will our water table meet us in the backyard? Can our storm drains handle this mess?

Our guests have solid advice for the break-up blues. So bring your questions and join host Kathleen McCoy on the next Hometown Alaska.

LINKS

PARTICIPATE:


  • Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)

  • Send e-mail to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

  • Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

HOST: Kathleen McCoy

GUESTS:

LIVE broadcast: Wednesday, April 11, 2012. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, April 11, 2012. 7:00 – 8:00 pm (Alaska time)

SUBSCRIBE: Get Hometown, Alaska updates automatically— via e-mail, RSS or podcasts

HOMETOWN ALASKA ARCHIVE

Download
News