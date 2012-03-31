Investing in Clean Energy in Alaska
It’s about saving energy dollars but it’s also about return on investment – the next Talk of Alaska will be a preview of the upcoming “Business of Clean Energy in Alaska” conference, an update on new technology and renewable energy success stories.
HOST: Steve Heimel, APRN
GUESTS:
- Chris Rose, Renewable Energy Alaska Project
- Callers Statewide
LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, April 3, 2012 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.
