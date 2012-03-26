Alaska Women's Hall of Fame & Women's History Month
Since 2009 the Alaska Women’s Hall of Fame has been recognizing women who have helped shape Alaska at an induction ceremony held every March during Women's History Month. AWHF steering committee member, Jane Angvik joins hosts Sandy and Dick on this month's edition of Alaska Radio Reader Rambler to talk about the Class of 2012 and how you can nominate an Alaska woman to become a member.
HOST: Sandy Harper & Dick Reichman
GUEST: Jane Angvik, steering committee member, Alaska Women’s Hall of Fame
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: March 26, 2012 at 1:00 p.m.
