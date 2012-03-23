Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Poems

Alaska Public Media | By Steve Heimel
Published March 23, 2012 at 3:55 PM AKDT
Talk of Alaska Host Steve Heimel

There was a time when Americans memorized their favorite poems, but this year they are carrying them in their pockets.  How alive is poetry these days?  Whether it’s a classic, a slam performance, a bit of Robert Service or a haiku tweet, Alaskans will be sharing their favorite poems to kick off National Poetry Month, on the next Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Steve Heimel, APRN

GUESTS:


  • Nicole Stellon O’Donnell, author of “Steam Laundry,” published  by Red Hen Press

  • Allison Warden, poet and rapper under the name of Aku-Matu

  • Callers Statewide

PARTICIPATE:


  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

  • Send e-mail to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

  • Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, March 27, 2012 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

