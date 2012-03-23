Poems
There was a time when Americans memorized their favorite poems, but this year they are carrying them in their pockets. How alive is poetry these days? Whether it’s a classic, a slam performance, a bit of Robert Service or a haiku tweet, Alaskans will be sharing their favorite poems to kick off National Poetry Month, on the next Talk of Alaska.
HOST: Steve Heimel, APRN
GUESTS:
- Nicole Stellon O’Donnell, author of “Steam Laundry,” published by Red Hen Press
- Allison Warden, poet and rapper under the name of Aku-Matu
- Callers Statewide
PARTICIPATE:
- Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).
- Send e-mail to talk
alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)
- Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 during the live broadcast
LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, March 27, 2012 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.
