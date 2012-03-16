Anchorage Opera’s Production Of The Sound Of Music

Members of the Anchorage Opera discuss one of the most beloved musicals of all time, The Sound of Music. This production marks the final presentation of the Opera’s 50th anniversary season.



Download Audio

HOST:





Jean Paal, theater critic

theater critic Steve Hunt, theater critic

GUEST:





Maestro Robert Ashens, Artistic Director

Artistic Director Christine Eagleson, Development Director, Company Manager and performer in the show

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, March 16, 2012 at 2:45 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via e-mail, RSS or podcasts

STAGE TALK ARCHIVE