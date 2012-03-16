Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Anchorage Opera’s Production Of The Sound Of Music

Alaska Public Media | By Jean Paal
Published March 16, 2012 at 2:58 PM AKDT

Members of the Anchorage Opera discuss one of the most beloved musicals of all time, The Sound of Music. This production marks the final presentation of the Opera’s 50th anniversary season.

Download Audio

HOST:


  • Jean Paal, theater critic

  • Steve Hunt, theater critic

GUEST:


  • Maestro Robert Ashens, Artistic Director

  • Christine Eagleson, Development Director, Company Manager and performer in the show

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, March 16, 2012 at 2:45 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via e-mail, RSS or podcasts

STAGE TALK ARCHIVE
News
Jean Paal
See stories by Jean Paal