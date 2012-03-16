Anchorage Opera’s Production Of The Sound Of Music
Members of the Anchorage Opera discuss one of the most beloved musicals of all time, The Sound of Music. This production marks the final presentation of the Opera’s 50th anniversary season.
HOST:
- Jean Paal, theater critic
- Steve Hunt, theater critic
GUEST:
- Maestro Robert Ashens, Artistic Director
- Christine Eagleson, Development Director, Company Manager and performer in the show
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, March 16, 2012 at 2:45 p.m.
