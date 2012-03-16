A Tongue Untied: Fred Newman, Sound Effects Guy For A Prairie Home Companion

Does your beat box lack pizzaz? Is your scary alien impression missing a certain gravitas? Help is on the way! Join me, Peter Dunlap-Shohl for the next Hometown Alaska when I'll attempt to interview Fred Newman, sound effects guy for A Prairie Home Companion. that's hometown, Alaska live at two Wednesday repeating at seven on kska anchorage



HOST: Peter Dunlap-Shohl

Fred Newman, Sound effects ma for Prairie Home Companion

LIVE broadcast: Wednesday, March 21, 2012. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, March 21, 2012. 7:00 – 8:00 pm (Alaska time)

