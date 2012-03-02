Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

APRN Speaker Series Individual Donors

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published March 1, 2012 at 9:52 PM AKST

Thanks to the following for their support of the APRN Speakers Series

Benefactor Level ($2500-$4999)
Receive 4 reservations to all remaining APTI 2011- 12 APRN Speakers event lecture & respective Meet & Greet

Marc Kornmesser & Valerie Waldrop

Partner Level ($1200)
Receive 2 reservations to all remaining APTI 2011-12 APRN Speakers event lecture & respective Meet & Greet

Robert & Diane Fejes

Supporter Level ($500)
Receive 2 reservations to all remaining APTI 2011-12 APRN Speakers event lecture

Kitty Smith
Beth Rose & John Levy
Tay & Lowell Thomas
Wendy Thon & David Brueggemann
Jo & Peter Michalski
Arliss Sturgulewski
Carol & Dennis Comeau
John & Diane Wendlandt
Chris & Madra Jay

Friends Level ($100-499)

Connie & Kerry Ozer
Susan & Wilson Condon
Dorothy & Howard Lazar
Lorrie & Morris Horning
Ed & Barbara Ratliff
Peggy & Greg Favretto

For More Information or To Contribute Please contact Cindy at 907-550-8432 or cstophlet@alaskapublic.org
News
Kristin Spack
See stories by Kristin Spack