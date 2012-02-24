Remembering Frank Reed, Iconic Alaskan

Frank Reed came to Anchorage in 1915 and recently passed at the age of 99. Frank was healthy and active up to a week before his passing last month, in fact he had been planning (and prepaid) his 100th Birthday Bash which will still take place next December 22, 1912 at the Alaska Railroad Depot. This month on Alaska Radio Reader Rambler, a tribute and stories about Frank Reed, iconic Amazing Alaskan.

Alaska is so lucky as he had an extraordinary detailed memory and family photo albums from the early 20th century. You may recallFrank on KSKA's Hometown, Alaskatalking about Alaska on that fateful Pearl Harbor day.



HOST: Sandy Harper & Dick Reichman

GUEST:





Pauline , Frank Reed's daughter

, Frank Reed's daughter Jack McGary , Frank Reed's Nephew

, Frank Reed's Nephew Jean Paul, Frank Reeds neighbor and friend since 1949; host Stage Talk

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: February 27, 2012 at 1:00 p.m.

