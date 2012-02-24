CHILDREN & PHARMACEUTICALS

More and more kids are being prescribed medications. From psychotropic prescriptions to pills for obesity-related diseases, the rate of meds given to kids is increasing at a higher rate than any other age group. Caregivers have questions about this, and about side effects and dosages too, so we'll be exploring all things pharmaceutical next time with our guest, Dr. Shubu Ghosh, an Anchorage-based child psychiatrist.

PLUS, we’ll talk to Dr. Marilyn Wedge, a psychologist and author who stresses the efficacy of non-pharmaceutical treatments; a special report on the rise of medication prescriptions; and Dr. KTD offers tips for getting little ones to take their medicine.



