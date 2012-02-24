Addressing Potential Impacts of Base Realignment and Closure Act (BRAC) on Alaskan Communities

Alaska's strategic location. Map courtesy of The State of Alaska, Office of Governor Sean Parnell.

Proposed cuts of over $500 billion in federal defense spending may trigger the federal Base Realignment and Closure Act, or BRAC. BRAC could negatively impact Alaska’s regional economies and military communities. On February 29th, a group of legislators, led by Representative Steve Thompson, introduced House Bill 316 to create ‘Military Facility Zones’. These zones could thwart BRAC by helping businesses and communities secure funds and projects to serve and support their installations. Join host Shelly Wade and her guests when they discuss and take your comments and questions about the impact of base realignment and closure on Alaskan communities on the next Hometown, Alaska.



HOST: Shelly Wade

GUESTS:





Representative Dan Saddler, District 18, co-sponsoring HB 316 with Rep Thompson

LIVE broadcast: Wednesday, February 29, 2012. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, February 29, 2011. 7:00 – 8:00 pm (Alaska time)

