POV: Racing Dreams

Fondly described as “Talladega Nights meets Catcher in the Rye,” “Racing Dreams” chronicles a year in the life of three tweens who dream of becoming NASCAR drivers. Though they aren’t old enough for driving licenses, Brandon, Josh and Annabeth race extreme go-karts at speeds of up to 70 miles per hour in the World Karting Association’s national series, the “Little League” of professional racing. The film, by Marshall Curry (Oscar®-nominated “Street Fight,” POV 2005; “If a Tree Falls,” POV 2011), is a humorous and heartbreaking portrait of racing, young love and family struggle. Winner of Best Documentary Feature Award, 2009 Tribeca Film Festival.





Thursday, 1/23 at 8:00pm