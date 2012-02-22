The Great Migration

Former national correspondent and bureau chief at the New York Times, Isabel Wilkerson was the first African American woman to win a Pulitzer Prize for her reporting. She went on to publish a book chronicling the decades-long migration of 600 million black Americans in search of better lives in the North and West. Her book,The Warmth of Other Suns: The Epic Story of America's Migration was the subject of her talk at the University of Alaska Anchorage in January.



BROADCAST ON KSKA: Thursday, February 23, 2012 at 2:00 p.m., repeats Thursday at 7:00 p.m.

RECORDED: Thursday January 26 , 2012 at the University of Alaska Anchorage

SPEAKER: Isabel Wilkerson, author; Pulitzer Prize winning journalist, professor

HOST:UAA Student Activities





