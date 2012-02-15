Precipitation Database Helping Designers, Builders Plan For Extremes
A new data base of precipitation in Alaska will help designers and builders plan for extremes. The Alaska Precipitation Atlas was put together by researchers with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and The University of Alaska Fairbanks Water and Environmental Research Center. The Center’s Sveta Stuefer says the data on how much and how often it rains and snows at various locations, reflects decades of additional measurements.
