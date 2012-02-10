Perseverance Theater of Juneau kicks of its first season of plays in Anchorage withThe Blue Bear based on the book by Lynn Schooler. Lynn and sister Luan who adapted the book into a play join Stage Talk host Jean Paal to talk about The Blue Bear opening at the Syndney Laurence theater tonight.

HOST: Jean Paal, theater critic

GUEST:





Lynn Schooler, author, The Blue Bear

author, Luan Schooler, adapted book into play, The Blue Bear

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, February 10, 2012 at 2:45 p.m.

