The Blue Bear
Perseverance Theater of Juneau kicks of its first season of plays in Anchorage withThe Blue Bear based on the book by Lynn Schooler. Lynn and sister Luan who adapted the book into a play join Stage Talk host Jean Paal to talk about The Blue Bear opening at the Syndney Laurence theater tonight.
HOST: Jean Paal, theater critic
GUEST:
- Lynn Schooler, author, The Blue Bear
- Luan Schooler, adapted book into play, The Blue Bear
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, February 10, 2012 at 2:45 p.m.
SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via e-mail, RSS or podcasts