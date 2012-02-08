Wires, Wireless & Wilderness – Alaska’s WAMCATS Communication System

Before WAMCATS, Alaskans depended primarily on mail delivered by dog sled in order to communicate with the outside world. Oftentimes, awaiting a reply from Washington D.C. could take up to one year. Finally in the early 1900's, spurred by Klondike Gold Rush, Congress sent members of the U.S. Army to build the Washington Alaska Military Cable and Telegraph System or "WAMCATS," which proved to be no easy feat.

Many WAMCATS sites still exist in Alaska today and historical archaeologist, Dr. Morgan Blanchard (pictured left) has uncovered their history. Recorded at the Campbell Creek Science Center, listen to Morgan Blanchard's talk on the history of Alaska's WAMCATS Communication System this week on Addressing Alaskans.



BROADCAST ON KSKA: Thursday, February 9, 2012 at 2:00 p.m., repeats Thursday at 7:00 p.m.

RECORDED: Wednesday, January 18, 2012 at the Campbell Creek Science Center

SPEAKER: Dr. Morgan Blanchard, historical archaeologist

HOST: Campbell Creek Science Center

EVENT: Fireside Chat Lecture Series



