The Play Boy of the Western World at UAA

Written in 1907, The Playboy of the Western World caused riots when it opened in the Abbey Theatre in Dublin. UAA students and actors Caleb Bourgeois and Jessica Brown stop by to talk about the show opening at UAA on February 10 this week on Stage Talk.

HOST: Jean Paal, theater critic

GUEST:



ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, February 10, 2012 at 2:45 p.m.

