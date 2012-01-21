Surviving Alaska Winter
Alaska Winter Hazards, from Cabin Fever to avalanches. Waking up in the morning with the conviction that mother nature wants you dead is never more plausible than in the midst of the cold, dark Alaska Winter. What it takes to survive on the next Hometown, Alaska.
- AK Trooper Times: Turnagain Avy Training, "Preparing for the Worst" (PDF)
- Alaska Pacific University: Rec. & Outdoor programs
- How Stuff Works: How to Survive in the Freezing Cold
- Anchorage Transportation: Ten Winter Drive Tips
- eHow Health: How to Survive Winter in Alaska
- 5 Must Have Winter Weather Smartphone apps
- eMedicine: Frostbite
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)
- Send e-mail to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
HOST: Peter Dunlap-Shohl
GUESTS:
- Nathan Van Der Most, Coordinator Outdoor Program, Alaska Pacific University
- TJ Miller, Health, Physical Education & Outdoor Recreation, University of Alaska Anchorage
- Eric Cannon, volunteer, Anchorage Nordic Ski Patrol
- Dave Tugmon, Coordinator of Search and Rescue, Department of Public Safety
SUBSCRIBE: Get Hometown, Alaska updates automatically — via e-mail, RSS or podcasts