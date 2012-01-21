Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Happy Trails Len Anderson

Alaska Public Media | By Travis Gilmour
Published January 20, 2012 at 10:07 PM AKST

Email web@alaskapublic.org to add your Len Anderson photos to the slideshow. View full size slideshow.

After a career spanning 30+ years in public broadcasting, Len Anderson is retiring. In honor of his service, the community is invited to a retirement celebration.

Len Anderson Retirement Celebration
Friday, January 27th - 6:00 to 8:00 PM
Elmo Sackett Broadcast Center3877 University Dr Anchorage, AK 99508

For more information on the event, contact:
Gena Evans
907-550-8400 or gevans@alaskapublic.org
Travis Gilmour
