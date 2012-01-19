Wind Power in Alaska

Selawik, AK wind turbines. Photo courtesy Wikispaces: Alaska Village Electric Cooperative.

Wind is Alaska's fast growing renewable energy resource. This week on Addressing Alaskans, Darron Scott of Kodiak Electic and Suzanne Gibson of CIRI provide an update on Kodiak and Fire Island Wind farms. Then Rich Stromberg from Alaska Energy Authority reviews potential wind projects around the state.



BROADCAST ON KSKA: Thursday, January 19, 2012 at 2:00 p.m., repeats Thursday at 7:00 p.m.

RECORDED: Wednesday, December 7, 2011 at Anchorage Museum

SPEAKER:





Darron Scott , CEO of Kodiak Electric Association

, CEO of Kodiak Electric Association Suzanne Gibson , Senior Energy Development Director of CIRI, Fire Island Wind

, Senior Energy Development Director of CIRI, Fire Island Wind Rich Stromberg, Wind Program Manager for the Alaska Energy Authority

EVENT: Renewable Energy Alaska Project, monthly forum



About

Addressing Alaskans features local lectures and forums recorded at public events taking place in Southcentral, Alaska. A variety of local organizations host speakers addressing topics that matter to Alaskans. To let us know about an upcoming community event that you would like to hear on Addressing Alaskans, please Contact Us with details.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Addressing Alaskans updates automatically — via e-mail, RSS or podcasts.

ADDRESSING ALASKANS ARCHIVE

Download Audio (MP3)