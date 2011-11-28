HIV and AIDS in Alaska

This week on Line One: Your Health Connection, we will look at the epidemiology of HIV/AIDS in Alaska, new information on the origins of HIV 1&2, treatment advances, and misconceptions.



HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard

Trevor Storrs , executive director of the Alaskan AIDS Assistance Association

executive director of the Alaskan AIDS Assistance Association Terri Bramel, PA at the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium

LIVE BROADCAST: Mon, November 28, 2011 at 2:00 p.m.

REPEAT BROADCAST: Mon, November 28, 2011 at 7:00 p.m.

