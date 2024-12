Hear all about It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, the beloved American holiday classic comes to life as a live 1940’s radio broadcast, and Pinkalicious, The Musical, based on the famous children’s book about desire, dessert, and discipline, and a little girl who loves the color pink. Hosts Mark Muro and Jean Paal are joined by It's a Wonderful Life a Live Radio Play director Elizabeth Ware and Pinkalicious The Musical director Teresa Pond.



