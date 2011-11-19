Since inception, television has shaped our lives. Dr. Joy Mapaye, journalism professor at UAA rewinds back to the invention of television to present day TV on your phone in her talk titled, "The Evolution of Television: How TV Shapes Our Lives in the New Digital Ecosystem." Dr. Maypae was the featured speaker at UAA's Revelant Research lecture series on October 21.

BROADCAST ON KSKA: Thursday, November 24, 2011 at 2:00 p.m., repeats Thursday at 7:00 p.m.

RECORDED: Friday, October 21, 2011 at UAA

SPEAKER: Dr. Joy Chavez Mapaye, assistant professor, Department of Journalism and Public Communication

HOST: University of Alaska Anchorage



