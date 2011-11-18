Anchorage Community Theater will be presenting Inspecting Carol from Friday, Nov. 25 through Friday, Dec. 23. Watch as a man who asks to audition at a small theatre is mistaken for an informer for the National Endowment for the Arts. Everyone caters to the bewildered wannabe actor and he is given a role in the current production, A Christmas Carol. Everything goes wrong and hilarity is piled upon hilarity. Director Krista Schwarting and actress Kate Williams join hosts Mark Muro and Jean Paal to talk about this upcoming production.

Jean Paal, theater critic

theater critic Mark Muro, actor and theater critic

Director Krista Schwarting

actress Kate Williams

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Fri, November 18, 2011 at 2:45 p.m.

